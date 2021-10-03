Trump demands Pulitzer Prize committee 'rescind' awards for 'false reporting' on Russia collusion

October 3, 2021 | by thepostmillennial.com

"The coverage was no more than a politically motivated farce which attempted to spin a false narrative that my campaign supposedly colluded with Russia despite a complete lack of evidence," Trump said. In 2018, the Pulitzer Prize committee awarded the Washington Post and New York Times awards in journalism for their reporting on the now-proven false claim that there was a link between the Trump campaign and Putin's Kremlin. Trump called for the revocation of that award during his time in office, saying then via Twitter that it was "So funny that The New York Times & The Washington Post...



