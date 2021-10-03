Vaxing the Brain (Sunbray)

October 3, 2021

Watching the refs steal a game from my Ducks caused a major headache. How do you throw a flag in the endzone with no time on the clock? Just give them the tying TD. 1 Peter 1:3 (King James Version) Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, Are there brain issues happening from the vaccine? It has been shown to attack the heart, lungs and brain which asks the question of what does...



