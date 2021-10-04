Chile reports breaking up ring that smuggled Haiti migrants

October 4, 2021 | by ABC News

SANTIAGO, Chile -- Chilean police said Monday they have detained an international group of migrant traffickers who have sent more than 1,000 migrants out of the South American nation, including lone children heading to the United States.... ...Police said the ring was led by a Haitian man and also included people from Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela and Chile. The head of the metropolitan police brigade on human trafficking, Giordano Lanzarini, said officials last year detected that children less than 5 years old — offspring of Haitians who are Chilean citizens because born here — were being detected by immigration officials in...



