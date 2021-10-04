The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Dems will use these tricks to make the $3.5T spending bill seem smaller

October 4, 2021   |   by NY Post
How does Congress cut a $3.5 trillion spending bill down to $1.5 trillion? By using gimmicks to hide its true cost. That is the approach that congressional Democrats are brazenly employing to make their spending bonanza appear smaller than it is. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) openly discussed their use of budget gimmicks over the weekend when she told CNN that “our idea now is to look at how you make them funded for a little bit of a shorter time.” Progressives have been abusing these gimmicks from the start. They began with a reconciliation proposal that would cost nearly $5...


