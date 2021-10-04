Man charged with causing toddler's death with a Ping-Pong ball sent for psych assessment

October 4, 2021 | by CBC News

Warning: This story contains disturbing detailsThe 23-year-old man accused of causing the death of a two-year-old by putting a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth has been remanded to a psychiatric hospital for a 30-day assessment. Madison Bennett, also known as Karrson Bennett, appeared in provincial court on Monday afternoon via a video link from jail. His lawyer, David Lutz, requested a fitness hearing as well as a 30-day psychiatric assessment. Judge Andrew LeMesurier said the usual practice is to have a five-day in-jail assessment of fitness and then proceed to the 30-day assessment at the Restigouche Hospital Centre, but...



