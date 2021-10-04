Rand Paul Grills HHS Secretary for Mocking Coronavirus Survivors Refusing Vaccine as ‘Flat Earthers’: ‘Arrogance Coupled with Authoritarianism’

October 4, 2021 | by breitbart

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) grilled Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Thursday, questioning the secretary for recently mocking coronavirus survivors — who have natural immunity — as “flat-earthers” for choosing not to get the vaccine. Paul asked Becerra if he was familiar with an Israeli study involving 2.5 million patients, which found that the vaccinated group was “actually seven times more likely to get infected with COVID than the people who had gotten COVID naturally.” Becerra admitted he was unfamiliar with the study, prompting Paul to...



