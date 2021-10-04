Shocking video shows Wild West-style shootout on NYC street

October 4, 2021 | by NY Post

Shocking videos show a wild shootout between two groups on a Bronx sidewalk – with multiple people rattling off shots as others run or duck for cover. The NYPD released the videos Monday asking the public for help in identifying some of the people in the footage, which shows a Wild West-style gunfight in front of 635 E. 169th St. on Sept. 16.... ...The video appears to show the two groups shooting across the street, with at least eight people on one of the sidewalks as the bullet-fueled chaos erupts... [video at link]



