The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

12 Steps to Destroying a Society

October 5, 2021   |   by The Clarksvillian
In 2018, author L. Todd Wood outlined a list of criteria necessary to destroy a society - any society. Mr. Wood's article first appeared in The Washington Times and its relevancy is even more impactful today. EXCERPT: If I wanted to destroy an enemy society, and had a long-term focus, wanted to do it stealthily, and effectively, to make the society destroy itself and the ability to defend itself, I would do the following: 1. I would destroy the religious ideals that built the country and held it together, allowing it to thrive and be exceptional. In short, I would...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Pin It on Pinterest

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x