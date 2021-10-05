Biden blasts Republican lawmakers, telling them to "just get out of the way" as U.S. approaches debt ceiling

October 5, 2021 | by CBS

President Biden slammed Republicans Monday for refusing to help raise the debt ceiling, and ...said Democrats are willing to raise the debt ceiling alone this week but Republicans are stopping them, having blocked two attempts to suspend the debt limit in just the last week.... ...In a letter to Mr. Biden on Monday, McConnell reiterated Republicans would not help raise the debt limit, and Democrats would have to do it on their own, a stance Republicans have taken since mid-July. "The debt limit is often a partisan vote during times of unified government. In 2003, 2004, and 2006, Mr. President,...



Read More...