Brickbat: Aww, Shoot

October 5, 2021 | by Charles Oliver

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy is under investigation after accidentally firing his or her weapon in a courtroom. The sheriff's department did not issue a notice of the shooting as it typically does when a deputy fires a weapon. And it refused to answer questions from the media about the circumstances of the discharge or whether anyone was injured. The Los Angeles Times, citing unnamed sources, said the bullet struck another deputy's radio but no one was injured.



