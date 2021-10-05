Cole Beasley Rips Bills Fans for Booing Him Over COVID Vaccine Stance

October 5, 2021 | by New York Post

Cole Beasley voiced his frustrations with Bills fans after the team’s dominant win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Beasley was booed on Sunday by fans at Highmark Stadium, presumably due to his controversial stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. Beasley, who has been outspoken in his comments on the vaccine, has insisted that he is “pro-choice” on the issue despite backlash from fans and colleagues. Bills home games requires guests to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot before attending. The tension between the wide receiver — who has said he is unvaccinated — and Bills fans grew...



