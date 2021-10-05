Facebook Twitter Flipboard Email Copy ‘This is what a domestic terrorist looks like?’ Parents slam FBI in CRT-foe crackdown

October 5, 2021 | by New York Post

Politicians and parents are joining together to slam the Department of Justice’s recent decision to bring in the FBI to investigate what it called a spike in “harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school teachers, administrations, board members and other staff. In recent months, dozens of parents have taken a stand in school board meetings against the teaching of Critical Race Theory in classrooms and to protest mask mandates, causing some to wonder what the FBI and DOJ are actually investigating.



