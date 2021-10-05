Far Left Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Working with Trump Impeachment Lawyers

October 5, 2021 | by breitbart

Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who testified before the Senate commerce committee today, has a history of left-wing activism and is working with the same lawyer who represented the alleged Ukraine whistleblower who sparked the second bogus Trump impeachment. Haugen testified before the Senate Commerce Committee today after getting the celebrity treatment from the establishment media, including a full-length interview on 60 Minutes



Read More...