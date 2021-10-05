Feds Award Billions for Americans Living With HIV

October 5, 2021 | by HIVPlus Mag

A huge infusion of money for people living with HIV was announced today by the Department of Health and Human Services as part of its funding for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. HHS will disburse $2.21 billion to cities, counties, states, and local community-based organizations in 2021; the money will fund treatment and services for hundreds of thousands of people. The 30-year-old Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program pays for HIV services for low-income Americans — or about half of all people diagnosed with HIV in the nation. “For more than three decades, HHS has driven federal efforts to end the HIV...



