Feds Award Billions for Americans Living With HIV
October 5, 2021 | by HIVPlus MagA huge infusion of money for people living with HIV was announced today by the Department of Health and Human Services as part of its funding for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. HHS will disburse $2.21 billion to cities, counties, states, and local community-based organizations in 2021; the money will fund treatment and services for hundreds of thousands of people. The 30-year-old Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program pays for HIV services for low-income Americans — or about half of all people diagnosed with HIV in the nation. “For more than three decades, HHS has driven federal efforts to end the HIV...
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments