India’s ‘Ghost Pepper’ Chilli Is so Hot Villagers Use it to Repel Elephants. Will Britain Be Able to Handle It?

October 5, 2021 | by South China Morning Post

India’s hottest chilli, the bhut jolokia, is 400 times hotter than Tabasco sauce and can induce breathing difficulties in diners. In 2007, it was declared the spiciest chilli in the world, a title it held for four years. In July it was exported to Britain for the first time. Its heat is so ferocious that Indian villagers use it to keep wild elephants away by smearing it across walls and fences. Bhut jolokia has even been used by the Indian military in smoke grenades, and in pepper sprays for self-defence. It was the first pepper to reach 1 million units...



