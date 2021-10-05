Prepare for (COVID) Battle

October 5, 2021 | by Old School

It is now apparent to anyone with eyes that war was declared on the free people of the earth long ago. Really, you could trace it back to Satan and his fallen angels making war on Michael and his good angels, Satan getting his a– handed to him, and being unceremoniously tossed out of Heaven. And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels, and prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven. And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the...



Read More...