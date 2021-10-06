Biden Administration Ramps Up Efforts To Criminalize Political Dissent

October 6, 2021 | by The Daily Caller

President Joe Biden’s administration appears to be making a concerted effort to criminalize — and penalize — political dissent. The most recent step down that road came in the form of a letter from Attorney General Merrick Garland, indicating the Justice Department’s plan to coordinate with local law enforcement in order to quash protests at school board meetings.



