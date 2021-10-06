DeSantis Orders Biden to Keep His Federal School Board Cops Out of Florida

October 6, 2021 | by PJ Media

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a throwdown to Joe Biden’s school board cops over at the Department of Justice. This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to begin looking into cases of “domestic terrorists” showing up at school board meetings across the nation to rail against mask mandates and the racist “critical race theory” programs. PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox noted that Garland’s response to a complaint by a National School Boards Association was an obvious attempt to chill free speech and turn understandably concerned parents into “domestic terrorists,” as the letter called the parents. PJ Media’s Megan...



