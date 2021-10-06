Infrastructure Bill Includes Capitol Building Expansion To Hold All The Pfizer Lobbyists

October 6, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Senate leaders revealed today that Biden's "Build Back Better" infrastructure plan will include $86 Billion for a brand-new Capitol Building construction project. The Capitol will be expanded to hold 100 Senators, 435 representatives, and 1,423 Pfizer lobbyists.

