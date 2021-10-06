Minneapolis criminals seem to have machine guns now

October 6, 2021 | by Alpha News

There have been 78 instances of criminals firing fully automatic weapons in Minneapolis so far this year, according to ShotSpotter data. A fully automatic weapon is one which fires more than a single bullet per press of the trigger. They are also known as “machine guns,” have been tightly regulated since 1934 and banned since 1986. Today, collectors are allowed to own machine guns produced before 1986, but high price tags and exceedingly strict regulations make them next to impossible for the average person to acquire. Fully automatic rifles in poor condition cost about $20,000 — higher-quality rifles routinely sell...



