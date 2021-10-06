Terry McAuliffe Issues Warning: Biden ‘Is Unpopular Here in Virginia’

October 6, 2021 | by The Epoch Times

Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat candidate for the Virginia governor’s race, warned that President Joe Biden is “unpopular” in Virginia in off-the-cuff remarks during a video conference. “We’ve got to get Democrats out to vote,” McAuliffe, the former governor of the state, said in the Tuesday night virtual event with Virginia Democrats. “We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The president is unpopular here in Virginia, so we have got to plow through,” McAuliffe said, referring to Biden. Virginia’s off-year elections are viewed as a bellwether contest for the party that controls the presidency and could...



