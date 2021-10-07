69 percent of Hispanics disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration

October 7, 2021 | by WND

Escalating border crisis turning off minority voters (NATIONAL REVIEW) – Amid the border crisis, which escalated last week with the apprehension of over ten thousand Haitian migrants, President Biden has fallen out of favor with the majority of Hispanic Americans over his handling of immigration policy. Sixty-nine percent of Hispanics disapprove of Biden’s handling of immigration, while only 23 percent approve, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday. As for the Biden administration’s handling of deportations of illegal aliens, 41 percent of Hispanic respondents say it is ” not aggressive enough” while 20 percent say Biden has been “acting...



Read More...