A History Teacher's Warning (great talk on CRT and Covid)

October 7, 2021 | by Gab TV

Social Studies teacher Angela Bittinger speaks at a Town Hall Meeting (Chautauqua County, NY), Sept. 30, 2021. Pine Valley school plans to hold a disciplinary meeting with Bittinger on Tuesday, October 12 at 9 am. Pine Valley Central School is located at 7755 Rt. 83 South Dayton, N.Y. Ms Bittinger spoke at a Town Hall meeting sponsored by State Senator George Borrello (R, 57th District), at the Kiantone Volunteer Fire Station. [GO FUND ME FOR ANGELA BITTINGER - https://www.gofundme.com/f/protect-ou...] Teacher Bittinger was initially investigated under ‘critical race theory’ charges (and acquitted) and then is being investigated for her vaccine stance,...



