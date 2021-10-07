Aides Quickly Drag President Away As He Tries To Join In ‘F*** Joe Biden’ Chant

October 7, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—President Biden took a much-needed break from his 4-hour workdays and late-night Matlock binges to attend the Congressional Baseball Game this past weekend, but things quickly went south when he attempted to join the crowd in a rowdy "F*** Joe Biden" chant. "Yeah, that Biden guy is the worst!" said Biden. "F*** Joe Biden! F*** Joe Biden! Hehe, nothing like a rowdy chant at the old ball game, eh folks?" Panicked aides quickly grabbed him by the arms and dragged him out of sight to administer some additional meds. According to witnesses, Biden later returned to the game and...



Read More...