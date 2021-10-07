Democrats Declare Democracy Has Failed Because They Did Not Get Their Way
October 7, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats in Washington have declared that our democratic republic has failed because they did not get their way one single time, despite dozens and dozens of legislative and electoral victories over the past year.
