Democrats Declare Democracy Has Failed Because They Did Not Get Their Way

October 7, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democrats in Washington have declared that our democratic republic has failed because they did not get their way one single time, despite dozens and dozens of legislative and electoral victories over the past year.

