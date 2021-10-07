Director of Fox News decision desk, who called Arizona for Biden, will return in 2022, 2024: report

October 7, 2021 | by The Hill

Fox News's Decision Desk Director Arnon Mishkin, who called Arizona for President Biden during the 2020 presidential election, will return for the network's coverage of the 2022 and 2024 elections, according to a new report. News of Mishkin's return was reported by the Hollywood Reporter as part of a wide-ranging profile on Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott. During the 2020 election, President Biden won Arizona by less than a percentage point — the first Democrat to win the state in more than 20 years.



Read More...