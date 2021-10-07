Exclusive: Lauren Boebert Demands DOJ Show Data Behind Decision to ‘Attack American Parents’ Who Oppose CRT

October 7, 2021 | by breitbart

Rep. Lauren Boebert is demanding President Biden’s Department of Justice provide the data behind its recent claim of “an increase” in “threats of violence” against local school officials, a charge the DOJ is using to justify mobilizing the FBI. Boebert wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland that she wants a copy of current data and “all data from previous years that can corroborate” Garland’s increased threats claim. “I am alarmed by your decision to weaponize the Department of Justice against concerned parents, exercising their First Amendment rights, who dare to oppose the teaching of critical race theory,...



