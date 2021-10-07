The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New App ‘LootDash’ Lets You Send Someone To Loot San Francisco Stores For You

October 7, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A hot new Silicon Valley startup allows you to send someone to loot stores in San Francisco and other Democrat-controlled cities with no laws against looting. You can loot from the comfort of your home with just a few simple steps on the app.

The post New App 'LootDash' Lets You Send Someone To Loot San Francisco Stores For You appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


