New App ‘LootDash’ Lets You Send Someone To Loot San Francisco Stores For You

October 7, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—A hot new Silicon Valley startup allows you to send someone to loot stores in San Francisco and other Democrat-controlled cities with no laws against looting. You can loot from the comfort of your home with just a few simple steps on the app.

The post New App 'LootDash' Lets You Send Someone To Loot San Francisco Stores For You appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



