PREVIEW: USMNT Picks Up World Cup Qualifying Campaign vs. Jamaica in Austin Texas

October 7, 2021 | by ussoccer.com

After a strong start to World Cup qualifying boosted the U.S. Men’s National Team into a tie for second place in the Octagonal standings, the USA will kick off the next phase of its journey to Qatar 2022 against Jamaica on Thursday, Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas. USA-Jamaica marks the start of another set of three games in seven days for the USMNT as it embarks upon Concacaf’s Final Round of World Cup qualifying, a rigorous slate of 14 matches through seven months against the region’s best teams. Thursday’s match marks the USMNT’s first World Cup qualifier match in the...



