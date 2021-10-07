Surgeon Kind Of Pissed Patient Seeing Her Deformed Face For First Time Just Smashed His Hand Mirror Like That

October 7, 2021 | by The Onion

MINNETONKA, MN—Local surgeon Dr. Jason Kranz told reporters Thursday he was kind of pissed when a patient witnessing her deformed face for the first time just smashed his hand mirror like that. “Hey, what the hell—one second, she’s pulling her face bandages off, and then the next, she’s screaming at her own reflection…

Read more...



Read More...