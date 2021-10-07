Under oath, AG Barr and other top Trump officials invoked ‘state secrets privilege’ to hide FBI 9/11 report with no state secrets

October 7, 2021 | by FloridaBulldog.org

Long before last month’s release of a 2016 FBI report about Operation Encore, the bureau’s probe into possible Saudi complicity in 9/11, top Trump administration officials swore under “penalty of perjury” that information in the report was a “state secret” whose public release was likely to cause “significant harm to the national security.”But when the 16-page report was finally made public on Sept. 11 following a declassification review ordered by President Biden the week before, no state secrets were apparent. A “redaction key” provided by the FBI to explain some deletions shows that only a few short bits and pieces...



