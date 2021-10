USPS Mail To Australia Suspended

October 7, 2021 | by The Project

The United State Postal Service has suspended all mail service, including parcle post and Priority Mail, to Australia and New Zeeland. Labor shortages are cited as the cause.https://10play.com.au/theproject/articles/united-states-postal-service-suspends-deliveries-to-australia/tpa211004rfcgb



