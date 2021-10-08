‘Civility Is Gone’: Senate Republicans Chew Out Schumer for Speech Even Manchin Called ‘F***ing Stupid’

October 8, 2021 | by breitbart

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was reportedly chewed out by Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after the debt ceiling vote Thursday night. After the vote to approve the debt ceiling increase, Schumer was “confronted” by Sen. John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for a derogatory floor speech towards Republicans, Politico Playbook reported. Thune reportedly told Schumer his speech was “inappropriate and tone deaf.”



