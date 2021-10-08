New York Times issues massive correction after overstating COVID hospitalizations among children

October 8, 2021 | by Fox News

Paper added over 800,000 to total of kids hospitalized with coronavirus.. The New York Times issued a massive correction Thursday after the liberal newspaper severely misreported the number of COVID hospitalities among children in the United States by more than 800,000. A report headlined "A New Vaccine Strategy for Children: Just One Dose, for Now," by science and health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, was peppered with errors before major changes were made to the story. The Times initially reported "nearly 900,000 children have been hospitalized" with COVID since the pandemic began, when the factual data in the now-corrected version is that...



