Ships Arrive From The Orient Laden With Pumpkin Spice

October 8, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

NEW YORK, NY—It’s October, and that means women in UGG boots are crowded around the ports to catch sight of the masts of ships returning from their journey to the Orient. For each of those massive wooden ships has a cargo hold filled with pumpkin spice, the fabled spice of autumn.

The post Ships Arrive From The Orient Laden With Pumpkin Spice appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...