Texas Introduces Express Lanes For Guys In Cowboy Hats Driving Lifted Pickup Trucks Alone

October 8, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

AUSTIN, TX—The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed today that in order to help with traffic congestion in major cities and other high-trafficked areas, the entire state will have express lanes installed for guys in cowboy hats driving lifted pickup trucks alone.

The post Texas Introduces Express Lanes For Guys In Cowboy Hats Driving Lifted Pickup Trucks Alone appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



