Federal Government Drops ALL Bogus Felony Charges Against Brandon Straka, #WalkAway Founder Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanors in Government Attempt to Break His Spirit

October 10, 2021 | by 'Chris Future

On Wednesday, October 6, Walk Away founder Brandon Straka pled guilty to a Class B Misdemeanor for the crime of disorderly conduct inside the US Capitol Grounds on January 6th.Brandon did NOT go inside the US Capitol, did not participate in ANY violence, did not encourage violence, did not plan any violence, yet the corrupt and politicized federal government charged him with TWO felonies and a misdemeanor.Brandon Straka was charged with crimes because Brandon Straka is EXTREMELY EFFECTIVE as a grassroots organizer!Brandon’s story is amazing. After being a dedicated liberal for years and years he started to do a bit...



