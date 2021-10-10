Following one Texas woman's abortion journey over state lines: Reporter's Notebook

October 10, 2021 | by chris future

When the strictest abortion law in the nation went into effect in Texas last month, abortion procedures all but stopped. Women woke up with a new reality: If they wanted an abortion, they would most likely need to travel out of the state. It created exactly what abortion providers feared -- a chilling effect. After calling more than a dozen clinics across the state, only one doctor agreed to talk to us on the record. Others declined, expressing outrage over the new law but concerns about possible litigation. We traveled to Houston to meet Dr. Bhavik Kumar inside Planned Parenthood....



Read More...