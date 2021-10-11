Goreng Arowana: Indonesian Cooks Husband's Prized Fish After He Breaks Promise to Clean Its Tank

October 11, 2021 | by 'Chris Future

Frustrated with her husband's repeated broken promises to care for his prized fish, an Indonesian woman decided to cook his pet arowana to protest against his laziness. A viral TikTok video shared on Oct 8 — with more than six million views — shows user Mia Kurniawan scaling and seasoning the freshwater fish, before deep frying it. More from AsiaOne Read the condensed version of this story, and other top stories with NewsLite. Kurniawan said in the video: "My husband kept promising to clean the aquarium after I told him to. I thought it would be delicious if I fried...



