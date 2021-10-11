Iraq says it has arrested top leader in Islamic State group

October 11, 2021 | by 'Chris Future

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq said on Monday it has detained a top leader of the Islamic State group and a longtime al-Qaida operative in a cross-border operation. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi tweeted the news, identifying the man as Sami Jassem, who oversees the Islamic State group’s financial operations and served as the deputy leader of IS under the late Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. He described it as “one of the most difficult” cross border intelligence operations ever conducted by Iraqi forces. Iraqi intelligence officials told The Associated Press that Jassem was detained in an identified foreign country and transported to...



Read More...