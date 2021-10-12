LIFE FORM FOUND IN PFIZER "VAX" VIAL- THE THING GROWS IN WARMTH & GO FEEDS ITS EGGS! DR. ZALEWKSI [Polish, with translation]

October 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

Another researcher finds a scary living monster in the vax. Tells audience to be aware of something shocking: The graphene oxide feeds the "thing" Full closed captioning on video. More details: Dr. Franc Zalewski claims to have found an aluminum/carbon based life-form in the COVID vaccines. He also presents several questions as to why they are only found in some vaccines. Some vaccines, he says, they could only find a saline solution. This poses a theory that a wide-spread legitimate parasite-infected vaccine would cause too many detrimental side effects all at once – thus would be quite alarming to the...



