Melinda Gates arrives in NYC via helicopter wearing bevy of designer duds

October 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

Divorcée Melinda Gates touched down in New York City dressed to impress. Billionaire Bill Gates’ ex-wife was spotted arriving at the Big Apple via helicopter on Sunday wearing all designer-label duds. The price tag for the casual but chic outfit? Close to $5,000. First up: A light pink Givenchy cardigan sweater that retails for $1,790. Melinda also appeared to be wearing Givenchy low-top sneakers that cost $495 and carrying a black Balenciaga tote bag that retails for $1,290. The 57-year-old finished the ensemble with a pink animal-print face mask. Melinda finalized her divorce from Bill — the fourth-richest person in...



Read More...