Nets still have to pay Kyrie Irving a lot of money this season

October 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

Nets guard Kyrie Irving will still cash in on the 2021-22 NBA season, despite not being a part of the team. On Tuesday, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said Irving will not play or practice with the Nets until eligible under New York’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. However, Irving will still earn his salary for away games, Marks said. The All-Star guard, though, will not be paid for games missed in New York — 41 at Barclays Center and two at Madison Square Garden — due to New York’s COVID-19 mandate. Brooklyn is unable to hold Irving’s pay for away games...



Read More...