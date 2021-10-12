No Criminal Charges After Investigation into Anti-Racist Parents’ Facebook Group (School board targets parents)

October 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

The Sheriff’s Office found no significant criminal wrongdoing during its investigation of the Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County Facebook group, the group that catalyzed recall effort against several School Board members. The group, to which six School Board members belong, became notorious when it was reported that members complied lists of parents in the county who opposed racial equity efforts. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the FBI also looked into the group, but did not pursue a criminal investigation. The group formed in March 2020 in response to a mailer that had been sent out to families, stating that LCPS...



