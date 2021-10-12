'There Will Be Things That People Can't Get' at Christmas, WH Warns

October 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

White House officials, scrambling to relieve global supply bottlenecks choking U.S. ports, highways and railways, warn that Americans may face higher prices and some empty shelves this Christmas season. The supply crisis, driven in part by the global COVID-19 pandemic, not only threatens to dampen U.S. spending at a critical time, it also poses a political risk for President Biden. The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows the economy continues to be the most important issue for Democrats and Republicans alike. The White House has been trying to tackle inflation-inducing supply bottlenecks of everything from meat to semiconductors, and formed a task...



