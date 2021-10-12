Thousands of Years Before Humans Raised Chickens, They Tried to Domesticate the World’s Deadliest Bird

October 12, 2021 | by Chris Future

The southern cassowary is an enormous, flightless bird native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia...While one should certainly be wary around a cassowary and its dagger-like claws today, a new study found that humans may have raised the territorial, aggressive birds 18,000 years ago in New Guinea..."This behavior that we are seeing is coming thousands of years before the domestication of the chicken," says study author Kristina Douglass, a Penn State archaeologist, in a statement. "And this is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you. Most likely the dwarf...



Read More...