Catholic Troops Can Refuse COVID Vaccine, Archbishop Declares

October 13, 2021 | by Chris Future

"No one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience," Broglio wrote. Catholic U.S. troops should be allowed to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine based solely on conscientious objection and regardless of whether abortion-related tissue was used in its creation or testing, the archbishop for the military declared in a new statement supporting service members who are seeking religious exemptions. "No one should be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if it would violate the sanctity of his or her conscience," said...



