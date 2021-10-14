Concerning Growth In Number Of Giant Flies As Adventurers Keep Slaying All The Giant Spiders

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

FORBIDDEN FOREST—It seemed a time for celebration: Adventurers encountered several giant spiders and slew them. But soon after, the whole land became overrun with bothersome giant flies.

The post Concerning Growth In Number Of Giant Flies As Adventurers Keep Slaying All The Giant Spiders appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...