Italian-Americans 'strongly condemn' Biden's 'cancellation of Columbus Day'

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

Italian Sons and Daughters of America & more than 50 other major Italian-American organizations have sent a scathing letter to President Biden for becoming the first U.S. President to "effectively 'cancel' Columbus Day." The groups say they "strongly condemn" Biden's "hurtful, disparaging and insensitive" proclamation declaring Columbus Day to be Indigenous People's Day which, they say, "acknowledges that you obviously do not wish to establish a meaningful relationship with the Italian American community." The letter says: *Biden doesn't understand the history of Italian-Americans. *The largest mass lynching in American history was of 11 Italian immigrants in 1891. *The widespread smearing...



Read More...