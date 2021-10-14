New COVID Variant Detected in Louisiana

October 14, 2021 | by Chris Future

In Louisiana, a new COVID-19 variant was discovered. The new variant, B.1.630, was sequenced last week from two samples collected in Baton Rouge, according to doctors at LSU Health Shreveport. According to the hospital’s Director of Genomics and Surveillance, there is no reason to be concerned unless something changes. “Unless we see a sharp uptick in numbers for this variant, I don’t think there is cause for concern.” said Krista Queen Director of Genomics and Surveillance at LSU Health.



